Renegades of Funk Chicago

Save the Date for Battle 4 The Eagle's 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!! Chicago's BIGGEST annual free Hip-Hop park jam, which will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Don’t miss Battle 4 the Eagle!!!

We are celebrating 20 years of battling!

Taking place at the Illinois Centennial Monument in Logan Square or better known as The Writers Bench AKA The Eagle. Please donate so we can keep Battle 4 the Eagle free for everyone to enjoy!!!