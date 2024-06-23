Renegades of Funk Chicago

Battle 4 the Eagle 2024 Aug 11, 2024
Preserving, Teaching the Elements of HipHop
AUGUST 11, 2024
Save the Date for Battle 4 The Eagle's 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!! Chicago's BIGGEST annual free Hip-Hop park jam, which will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Don’t miss Battle 4 the Eagle!!!
We are celebrating 20 years of battling!
Taking place at the Illinois Centennial Monument in Logan Square or better known as The Writers Bench AKA The Eagle. Please donate so we can keep Battle 4 the Eagle free for everyone to enjoy!!!
The big day may have come and gone, but keep in touch and follow us on our many social media for new events… See you next year!!! Thank you for being part of
Battle 4 the Eagle 2024 #B4E24!!!
Come support and enjoy our many events around the city. Always preserving Chicago Hip Hop!!!
